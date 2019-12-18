Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.57.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

STOK stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 68,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $2,055,923.87. Insiders have purchased 205,216 shares of company stock worth $5,771,421 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $104,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.