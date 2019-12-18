Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Limoneira (LMNR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ: LMNR) recently:

12/11/2019 – Limoneira was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2019 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2019 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2019 – Limoneira was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/7/2019 – Limoneira was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2019 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/28/2019 – Limoneira was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2019 – Limoneira was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $360.20 million, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $72,660. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 132,800.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 18.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

