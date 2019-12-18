Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Pacira Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 158.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Pacira Biosciences has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $59,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,339.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $217,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,476 shares of company stock worth $3,442,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.