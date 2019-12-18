Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard, joint compound and complementary finishing products. It serves the residential, commercial and repair and remodel construction markets primarily in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products under the LiftLite, Mold Defense and Weather Defense names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Silver Grove, Quebec. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Building Products to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Building Products currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Continental Building Products stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36. Continental Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Building Products will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Building Products news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,475.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $377,958.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,796.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

