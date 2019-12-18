Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.80.

CAL opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Caleres has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $901.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Caleres by 5,789.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Caleres by 267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Caleres by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

