DZ Bank Lowers ABB (NYSE:ABB) to Hold

DZ Bank downgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. ABB has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. ABB had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

