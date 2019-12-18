SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SIBN. ValuEngine lowered SI-Bone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-Bone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

SIBN opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. SI-Bone has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.75 million, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SI-Bone will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-Bone news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $740,400.00. Also, CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Insiders sold 108,791 shares of company stock worth $1,976,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SI-Bone by 107.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SI-Bone by 50.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

