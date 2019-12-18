Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.67.

NYSE:CM opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.87. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $1.0908 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,419,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 335,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 40,097 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

