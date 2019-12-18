Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

SCS opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.38. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $136,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,388,910.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $473,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,789 shares in the company, valued at $735,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,300 shares of company stock valued at $754,203. 17.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

