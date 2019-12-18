Helpico (HELP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,356.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 51.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Helpico has traded 54.5% lower against the US dollar. Helpico has a market cap of $15,777.00 and $11,356.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00009998 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helpico alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00192453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.01197070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00120466 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Helpico Profile