Nerva Reaches Market Capitalization of $274,432.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. Nerva has a total market cap of $274,432.00 and $513.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nerva has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges including Nanex and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00192453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.01197070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00049858 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037876 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency

Buying and Selling Nerva

Nerva can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XNVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.