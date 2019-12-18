Rupaya (RUPX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 35.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Rupaya has a market cap of $14,152.00 and $4.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Rupaya has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,589.54 or 1.89600016 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000464 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00026600 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,008,962 coins and its circulating supply is 60,822,998 coins. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

