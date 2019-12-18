Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $153.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $154.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.43. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $163.51. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $1,158,675.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,737,994.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,278,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,947,000 after acquiring an additional 414,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,875,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,943,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,261,000 after buying an additional 81,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,541,000 after buying an additional 1,098,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,583,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,421,000 after buying an additional 38,475 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.