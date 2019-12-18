SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.40. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Russell W. Romoser sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $59,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at $547,457.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 233.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.