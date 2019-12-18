STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.02.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE STM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.60. 2,061,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,475. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.41. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STMicroelectronics news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,108,379 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,467 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.