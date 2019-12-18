Boeing Co to Post FY2022 Earnings of $22.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BA)

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Boeing in a research note issued on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $22.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $23.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $445.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.87.

Shares of BA stock opened at $327.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.04 and its 200 day moving average is $357.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,405.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 115.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

