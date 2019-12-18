Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Helios Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HLIO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.82. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $291,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,528.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

