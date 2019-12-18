Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX)

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HEX opened at C$6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.39. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a one year low of C$5.95 and a one year high of C$6.78.

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.01 million.

