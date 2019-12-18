Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Orthopediatrics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Orthopediatrics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orthopediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 0.21. Orthopediatrics has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

