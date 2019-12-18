Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IOVA. ValuEngine cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

IOVA opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

