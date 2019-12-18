X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of XFOR opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.95). On average, equities analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 779.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 343.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

