Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €31.80 Price Target

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €31.80 ($36.98) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.80 ($35.81) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €32.85 ($38.20).

Get Software alerts:

ETR:SOW opened at €31.84 ($37.02) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01. Software has a twelve month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a twelve month high of €35.22 ($40.95).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.