Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €31.80 Price Target

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €31.80 ($36.98) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.80 ($35.81) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €32.85 ($38.20).

ETR:SOW opened at €31.84 ($37.02) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01. Software has a twelve month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a twelve month high of €35.22 ($40.95).

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Software (ETR:SOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on STMicroelectronics
Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on STMicroelectronics
Boeing Co to Post FY2022 Earnings of $22.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Boeing Co to Post FY2022 Earnings of $22.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Helios Technologies Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share
Helios Technologies Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share
Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf
Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf
Orthopediatrics Corp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts
Orthopediatrics Corp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts
Iovance Biotherapeutics Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities
Iovance Biotherapeutics Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report