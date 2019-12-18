HC Wainwright Trims Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Target Price to $4.00

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) had its price objective cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 247.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of ADRO stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.49. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,070,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 239,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 38,782 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 937,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

