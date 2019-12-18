Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €28.36 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €28.36 ($32.98) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.22 ($42.11).

DPW stock opened at €34.50 ($40.12) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.05). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.27.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

