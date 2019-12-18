Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €15.00 Price Target

Carrefour (EPA:CA) received a €15.00 ($17.44) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.63 ($20.50).

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of EPA:CA opened at €15.03 ($17.47) on Wednesday. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($27.53). The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.17.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.