FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Increased by Analyst

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amarin in a research note issued on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Svb Leerink upped their target price on Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Amarin has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amarin by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Amarin by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. Insiders sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.