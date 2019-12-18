Griffin Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 15th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 426,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 972,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,851,000 after buying an additional 126,272 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 341,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 184,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,995,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,623 shares of company stock worth $9,528,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

