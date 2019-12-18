City of London Group (LON:CIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

City of London Group (LON:CIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (8.42) (($0.11)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

CIN opened at GBX 140 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.77. City of London Group has a 1 year low of GBX 125 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.97).

Get City of London Group alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of City of London Group in a research report on Tuesday.

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.