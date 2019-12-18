Pylon Network (PYLNT) One Day Volume Tops $372.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Pylon Network has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $315,129.00 and $372.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00009002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $24.43, $5.60 and $7.50.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.49 or 0.06267568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027644 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 527,179 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org

Pylon Network Coin Trading

Pylon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $33.94, $5.60, $50.98, $7.50, $32.15, $51.55, $10.39, $24.43, $18.94 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.