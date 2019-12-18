Genesis Vision (GVT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.13 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $658,029.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00014057 BTC on major exchanges including Ovis, Binance, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00192453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.01197070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00120466 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Hotbit, Binance, IDEX and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

