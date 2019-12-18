PAYCENT (PYN) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $55,675.00 and $79,809.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00192453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.01197070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00120466 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

