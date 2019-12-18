Energi (NRG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $356,529.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $48.96 million and approximately $356,529.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for $2.06 or 0.00030868 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00192453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.01197070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00120466 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 23,811,277 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NRGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.