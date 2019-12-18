Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) PT Raised to $39.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.38. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Kolchinsky sold 397,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $9,500,617.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,119,826 shares of company stock valued at $120,014,979. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,347,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

