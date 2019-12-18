HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). HEXO reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 million.

Several research firms recently commented on HEXO. Seaport Global Securities downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight Capital downgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Beacon Securities cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

NASDAQ HEXO opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. HEXO has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $8.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter worth $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter worth $532,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in HEXO by 69.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter worth $205,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

