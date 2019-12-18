Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) Given a SEK 196 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) has been given a SEK 196 price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VOLV-B. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a SEK 127 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 150 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Volvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 158.10.

Shares of Volvo stock opened at SEK 155.70 on Wednesday. Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 148.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 141.87.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

