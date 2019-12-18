Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 1.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 18.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sony has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $68.47.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 18.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

