Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $72.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $396,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,656,100.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.