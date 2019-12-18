Waves (WAVES) Trading 40.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Waves has a total market cap of $82.32 million and $115.95 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves has traded up 40.9% against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00012281 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, OKEx and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00023332 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008896 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000678 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,627,756 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinbe, BCEX, Kuna, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Exrates, Exmo, Gate.io, OKEx, Livecoin, Cryptohub, Liqui, Indodax, Binance, Huobi, Bitbns, Bittrex, HitBTC, COSS, Tidex, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

