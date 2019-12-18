Zacks: Analysts Set $33.00 Target Price for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $33.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RAPT Therapeutics an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAPT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $23.00 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.15) by ($6.26).

In other news, CEO Brian Russell Wong bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,056,250.00. Insiders have acquired 651,600 shares of company stock worth $9,441,684 over the last quarter.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

