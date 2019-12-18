SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €125.00 ($145.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €129.80 ($150.93).

Shares of SAP opened at €119.78 ($139.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SAP has a one year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a one year high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €122.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €114.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion and a PE ratio of 42.21.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

