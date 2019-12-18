SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €125.00 ($145.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €129.80 ($150.93).

Shares of SAP opened at €119.78 ($139.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SAP has a one year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a one year high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €122.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €114.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion and a PE ratio of 42.21.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Analyst Recommendations for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc Increased by Analyst
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc Increased by Analyst
Griffin Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cadence Design Systems Inc
Griffin Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cadence Design Systems Inc
City of London Group Announces Quarterly Earnings Results
City of London Group Announces Quarterly Earnings Results
Pylon Network One Day Volume Tops $372.00
Pylon Network One Day Volume Tops $372.00
Genesis Vision Achieves Market Cap of $4.13 Million
Genesis Vision Achieves Market Cap of $4.13 Million
PAYCENT Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days
PAYCENT Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report