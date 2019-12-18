NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NSRGY. ValuEngine lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $324.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.86. NESTLE S A/S has a 12-month low of $78.62 and a 12-month high of $114.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.3% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

