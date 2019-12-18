Oppenheimer Downgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Market Perform

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Stephens set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.88.
FDX stock opened at $163.23 on Wednesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.74.
In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. KBC Group NV raised its position in FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in FedEx by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
