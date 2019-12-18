Oppenheimer Downgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Market Perform

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Stephens set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.88.

FDX stock opened at $163.23 on Wednesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.74.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. KBC Group NV raised its position in FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in FedEx by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

