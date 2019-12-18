Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Trading Down 8.5%

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS)’s stock price fell 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 755 ($9.93) and last traded at GBX 770 ($10.13), 101,155 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 123,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 841.96 ($11.08).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 761.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 755.14. The company has a market capitalization of $950.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Genesis Emerging Markets Fund’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth over the medium to long term, primarily through investment in equity securities quoted on emerging markets. The Fund invests in various sectors, including financials, consumer staples, information technology, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, energy, telecommunications, industrials, investment companies and utilities.

