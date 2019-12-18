Independence Group (ASX:IGO) Shares Up 0.8%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$6.35 ($4.50) and last traded at A$6.30 ($4.47), 1,711,187 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,970,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$6.25 ($4.43).

The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$6.16 and its 200-day moving average is A$5.54.

Independence Group Company Profile (ASX:IGO)

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

