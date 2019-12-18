Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.85, 3,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

Kirin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Chemicals Business.

