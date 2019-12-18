Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Shares of Stanley Gibbons Group PLC (LON:SGI) rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), approximately 505,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 412,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66.

Stanley Gibbons Group Company Profile (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc is engaged in trading in collectibles; dealing in antiques and works of art, auctioneering; the development and operation of collectible Websites, philatelic publishing, mail order, retailing, and the manufacture of philatelic accessories. The Company’s segments include Investments, Philatelic, Publishing and Coins & Medals.

