Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $27.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.04. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $47,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,552.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

