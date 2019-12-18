NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

NV Gold Corp (CVE:NVX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 72063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and a PE ratio of -5.48.

About NV Gold (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

