PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Trading Up 1.2%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.94 and last traded at C$14.83, approximately 311,881 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 530,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.96.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.19.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 195.98%.

In other news, Director James Estey bought 3,474 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.06 per share, with a total value of C$45,370.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 860,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,235,060.90. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,935 over the last three months.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

