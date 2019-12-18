Analysts Set Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Target Price at $97.86

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.60.

GBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

GBT opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.69. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $79.95.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $158,226.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,083.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,166,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,458,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,315,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,707,000 after acquiring an additional 572,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,258,000 after acquiring an additional 485,866 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,984,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after acquiring an additional 392,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

